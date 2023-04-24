Mankind Pharma IPO: Goldman Sachs, Blackrock, CPPIB, domestic MFs among anchor investors

Representative image

Much-awaited Mankind Pharma's initial public offering (IPO) has CPPIB, GIC, ADIA, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Blackrock as part of its anchor investors list.

Multiple major domestic mutual funds are also among the anchor investors.

Mankind Pharma offer will open for public on April 25, while the closing date would be April 27, 2023. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 1,026-1,080 per share.

Ahead of the IPO, the company mobilised Rs 1,297.9 crore from anchor investors. The pharmaceutical company said it has finalised allocation of 1.2 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 1,080 per share, the higher end of price band.

Total 77 investors have received shares via anchor book.

Offer Size

The maiden public comprises only an offer for the sale of over 4 crore equity shares by promoters and investors, while there is no fresh issue portion.

The total fundraising by the company would be Rs 4,110.03 at the lower price band, and Rs 4,326.35 crore at the higher band.

Promoters Ramesh Juneja, Rajeev Juneja, and Sheetal Arora will be offloading over 1 crore shares via offer for sale, and the rest of the shares in the OFS will be sold by investors Cairnhill CIPEF, Cairnhill CGPE, Beige, and Link Investment Trust.