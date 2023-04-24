English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Mankind Pharma IPO: Goldman Sachs, Blackrock, CPPIB, domestic MFs among anchor investors

    Ahead of the IPO, Mankind Pharma mobilised Rs 1,297.9 crore from anchor investors. Total 77 investors have received shares via anchor book.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 24, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Much-awaited Mankind Pharma's initial public offering (IPO) has CPPIB, GIC, ADIA, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Blackrock as part of its anchor investors list.

    Multiple major domestic mutual funds are also among the anchor investors.

    Mankind Pharma offer will open for public on April 25, while the closing date would be April 27, 2023. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 1,026-1,080 per share.

    ALSO READ: Mankind Pharma IPO opens on April 25: 10 key things to know before subscribing to the issue

    Ahead of the IPO, the company mobilised Rs 1,297.9 crore from anchor investors. The pharmaceutical company said it has finalised allocation of 1.2 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 1,080 per share, the higher end of price band.

    Related stories

    Total 77 investors have received shares via anchor book.

    Offer Size

    The maiden public comprises only an offer for the sale of over 4 crore equity shares by promoters and investors, while there is no fresh issue portion.

    The total fundraising by the company would be Rs 4,110.03 at the lower price band, and Rs 4,326.35 crore at the higher band.

    Promoters Ramesh Juneja, Rajeev Juneja, and Sheetal Arora will be offloading over 1 crore shares via offer for sale, and the rest of the shares in the OFS will be sold by investors Cairnhill CIPEF, Cairnhill CGPE, Beige, and Link Investment Trust.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Mankind pharma IPO #mankinf pharma IPO anchor investors
    first published: Apr 24, 2023 09:15 pm