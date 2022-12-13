 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Landmark Cars IPO subscribed 17% on Day 1; 10 things to know

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 13, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST

Landmark Cars IPO | Share allotment will be finalised by December 20. Unsuccessful investors will get refunds in their bank accounts by December 21 and shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors by December 22

Landmark Cars IPO

The initial public offering of automotive retailer Landmark Cars has subscribed 17 percent on its debut as it has received bids for 13.53 lakh shares against offer size of 80.41 lakh shares.

Employees have bid for 81 percent shares of the allotted quota, while retail investors have bought 17 percent shares of the portion set aside for them and the reserved portion of high networth individuals was subscribed 38 percent.

Qualified institutional buyers have bought 1,624 shares of the reserved portion of 22.91 lakh shares.

Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing public issue:

1) IPO Dates

The maiden public issue of the premium and luxury car brands retailer has opened for subscription on December 13. The offer will close on December 15.