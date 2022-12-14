 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Landmark Cars IPO booked 33% on bidding day 2, retail portion bought 28%

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 14, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Landmark Cars, who has dealerships for premium and luxury car brands (Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault in India), intends to mobilise Rs 552 crore via public issue.

Landmark Cars IPO

The public issue of premium automobile retailer Landmark Cars continued to see muted response from investors on December 14, the second day of bidding. Investors have bought 26.23 lakh shares against an offer size of 80.41 lakh shares, helping the issue subscribe 33 percent.

Employees, who have reservation of Rs 1 crore worth of shares in the IPO, bought 1.74 times the allotted quota. They will get shares at a discount of Rs 48 to the final offer price.

Retail investors have bid for 28 percent shares of the reserved portion.

The portion set aside for high net worth individuals has been subscribed 73 percent, and that of qualified institutional buyers 9 percent.

Landmark Cars, which has dealerships for premium and luxury car brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault in India, intends to mobilise Rs 552 crore from the public issue that comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 402 crore shares by selling shareholders including TPG Growth who is selling the maximum among them.

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News