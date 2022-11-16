 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Keystone Realtors IPO subscribed 2.01 times on final day, retail portion booked 53%

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 16, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST

The operator of Mumbai-based real estate development brand Rustomjee aims to garner Rs 635 crore via public issue that comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 560 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 75 crore by promoters.

Keystone Realtors, which runs the real estate brand Rustomjee, had a muted response for its initial public offering even on its final day of bidding on November 16. The issue has received bids for 1.73 crore shares against an IPO size of 86.47 lakh shares, subscribing 2.01 times on Wednesday.

So far, high networth individuals bought shares 3.03 times the allotted quota, but retail investors remained undersubscribing, applying for just 53 percent of the reserved portion.

The part set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 3.84 times.

The company has reserved half of its offer for qualified institutional investors, 15 percent for non-institutional investors (high networth individuals), and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

The offer comprises a fresh issue as well as an offer-for-sale, hence it has to get at least 90 percent subscription along with full subscription in the QIB category to sail through the offer.

