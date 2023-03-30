 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPO filings drop by over 50% in FY23 amid unfavourable market conditions

Ravindra Sonavane
Mar 30, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

Investors, too, are wary after companies that listed underperformed over the past 18 months.

The filing of draft red herring prospectuses more than halved in FY23 as concerns over high valuations, geopolitical tension and rising interest rates dampened sentiment for equities.

Only 66 companies submitted offer documents to the Securities and Exchange Board of India, down 54 percent from 144 draft papers filed during FY22, according to data from Prime Database.

A total of 34 companies came out with Rs 51,482 crore of initial public offerings and listed on the exchanges so far in FY23. This compared with 53 companies that listed after Rs 1.11 lakh crore of IPOs during FY22.

Companies typically raise money through share sales when the mood in the secondary market is upbeat. However, the current market conditions are far from ideal and many companies withdrew their IPO papers as they were not hopeful of getting a good price for their shares. The benchmark BSE Sensex has advanced 0.7 percent in the past year.