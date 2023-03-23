 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Global Surfaces debuts with 17% premium at Rs 164

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 23, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

The listing was on expected lines given the good subscription numbers, and recovery in equity markets, though there are concerns with respect to falling operating margin.

Engineered quartz manufacturer Global Surfaces made a good debut with 17 percent premium on March 23, tracking positive mood in the markets. It was on expected lines given the good subscription numbers, and recovery in equity markets, though there are concerns with respect to falling operating margin.

The stock opened at Rs 163 on the BSE against the issue price of Rs 140 per share, while the opening tick on the NSE was Rs 164.

The natural stones processing company has received 12.21 times subscription to its maiden public issue which was opened for bidding during March 13-15, 2023. This was the second public issue in the current calendar year after Divgi TorqTransfer Systems.

The initial public offering fetched Global Surfaces Rs 154.98 crore which included a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 119.28 crore at the higher end of the price band of Rs 133-140 per share.