InMobi to be more prudent amid current slowdown: Naveen Tewari

Vikas SN
Nov 16, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

InMobi, a mobile advertising technology firm, plans to be more prudent with its costs in the face of the ongoing advertising slowdown caused by a global economic downturn, co-founder Naveen Tewari told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Rising inflation, uncertainty about a looming recession, and other macroenvironmental challenges have resulted in advertisers cutting back on ad spends, affecting the revenue growth of several firms reliant on digital advertising, including Google, Meta, Snap, and Twitter.

As a result, these companies have had to cut costs and even resort to layoffs or hiring freezes.

Tewari said that they have also witnessed a business slowdown due to the overall advertising market slowing down, but they don't intend to make any drastic changes in their strategy as yet.

"We are a large player globally, hence we are also seeing an impact. The growth rates are down from whatever we had projected at the beginning of the year. But we have been a profitable company for a very long period of time, hence it's fine and we are pretty sure it will come back," Tewari said.

"We will tighten the screws a little bit here and there. Everybody's gonna do something (to rein in costs). You must react to the market sentiment and cannot be devoid of it," he said.