Influencer marketing platform One Impression raises $10 mn from Krafton-led funding round

Vikas SN
Mar 15, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

One Impression aims to build a full-stack influencer marketing platform that will help businesses plan and drive their influencer campaigns at scale.

Influencer marketing platform One Impression announced on March 15 that it has raised $10 million in a Series A funding led by South Korean gaming giant Krafton, signifying a spike in investor interest in the burgeoning creator economy.

Prior to this, the startup had raised $1-million seed funding from angel investors such as Lenskart founder Peeyush Bansal, People Group CEO Anupam Mittal and celebrities such as Olympian Neeraj Chopra and Comedian Zakir Khan in January 2022.

One Impression plans to use the funds raised to grow its presence in international markets starting with Southeast Asia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) and invest in product development to expand its product offerings. The proceeds would also go towards the company's sales and marketing initiatives.

"Until now, our entire business was built in an organic way, so we haven't spent a single dollar on marketing till date. But now that our product has really matured, we will start investing aggressively in sales and marketing. We will expand our sales team to about 50-70 people," One Impression chief executive Apaksh Gupta told Moneycontrol.