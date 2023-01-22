 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Inflow in gold ETFs drops 90% in 2022; asset base, investors account grow

PTI
Jan 22, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

This was way lower than an inflow of Rs 4,814 crore seen in the segment during 2021 and Rs 6,657 crore in 2020, data with Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

Inflow in gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) plunged by 90 per cent to Rs 459 crore in 2022 due to rising prices of yellow metal, increasing interest rate structure coupled with inflationary pressures.

This was way lower than an inflow of Rs 4,814 crore seen in the segment during 2021 and Rs 6,657 crore in 2020, data with Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

However, the asset base of gold ETFs and investors' account or folio numbers increased in 2022 from the preceding year.

"A rising price (of gold) probably puts some pressure on investors, with a lot of people holding back their investments while they wait for a correction. A rising interest rate structure coupled with inflationary pressures that the economy has been witnessing for most part of this year has also posed challenges," Kavitha Krishnan, Senior Analyst Manager Research, Morningstar India, said.

On the domestic front, investors are preferring to invest in equities over other asset classes with the segment attracting an investment of Rs 1.6 lakh crore in 2022, way higher than Rs 96,700 crore seen in the preceding year.

Also, SIP's flows too have witnessed a significant rise with investors likely redeeming out of other asset classes in favour of equity funds.