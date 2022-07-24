IndiGo welcomes Akasa Air, launches seventh Bengaluru-Kochi flight hours after new airline announces routes

InterGlobe Aviation-run IndiGo airlines on July 22 launched its seventh frequency flight on the Bengaluru - Kochi route, hours after Akasa Air announced that it plans to operate five flights between the two cities from August 13.

IndiGo, the largest airline in India in terms of market share, has a history of choking out the competition through its aggressive route offerings and frequencies on those routes.

ALSO READ: Akasa reveals routes, fares, inflight offerings—are they enough to take on IndiGo?

"Back when AirAsia India and Vistara had started their operations in India in 2014 as well, IndiGo started adding capacity to counter the competition for newcomers," said Lokesh Sharma, a senior defense and aviation analyst.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

He added that before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2018 and 2019, IndiGo has often used its fleet size and market share to squeeze out the competition in the Indian skies.

Back in 2018, former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had written to the aviation ministry, urging it to intervene in what he characterized as an airline exploiting a monopolistic situation on the Agartala-Kolkata route after a rival was forced to stop flights.

Kumar had in his letter said that airfares on the Agartala-Kolkata route had risen 150 percent after IndiGo had used its fleet size and financial might to squeeze everyone else out of the market.

IndiGo operates on nearly 550 routes in India, more than double the routes offered by any other airline in the country, according to data from Ameya Joshi from aviation analysis website Network Thoughts. Air India and SpiceJet both operate on around 270 routes in the country.

Furthermore, on 194 of the 531 routes that IndiGo operates, the airline had an absolute monopoly or has a capacity share of 75 percent. It also has 50 percent or more capacity share on 470 routes.

SpiceJet had monopoly operations on 26.7 percent of its routes while Air India had monopoly operations on only 21 percent of its routes.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on July 22 opened bookings for flights between Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi.

The country's newest airline plans to start operations of its flights from August 7 and in the inaugural phase of its network development, it will launch its operations by offering 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Akasa then plans to start operating an additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi from August 13.

The airline will use its newly acquired Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on all routes and plans to offer fare specials as it makes its foray into each new sector across the country. Akasa Air’s network strategy is focused on establishing a strong pan-India presence and providing linkages from metro to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country.