IndiGo to operate daily flights between Mumbai and Bahrain from August 1

Private carrier IndiGo on July 6 announced the addition of Bahrain as its 25th international flight destination, stating that it would be operating daily flights between Mumbai and the Gulf island country starting August 1, 2022.

The flight from Mumbai, 6E 1403, will depart daily at 10:15 pm (IST) and reach Bahrain at 11:35 pm (local time). The Bahrain-Mumbai flight, 6E 1404, will operate from August 2, departing at 01:00 am (local time) and arriving in the Maharashtra capital at 07:20 am (IST).

"These new flights will enhance international connectivity and bolster trade, commerce, and tourism between India and Bahrain which is known for its pearl diving and trading tradition," IndiGo Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said.

"We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across a wide network, onboard our lean clean flying machines," Kumar added.

Bahrain will be the first international addition to the airline's 6E network following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IndiGo, in a press release, said the new flights are designed to cater to "business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options" to access destinations that help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions.

The direct connectivity to Bahrain is expected to enhance tourist footprint in destinations like the Royal Camel Farm, the island of Pearls, the Twin Towers of Bahrain Trade Centre, the capital city of Manama, Zalaq, and the wildlife reserve at Al Areen, among others.