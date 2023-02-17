 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndiGo plans flights to Nairobi, Jakarta, some central Asian destinations: CEO Pieter Elbers

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

The country's largest airline IndiGo, which is "back with a bang", is looking to start flights to Nairobi, Jakarta and some central Asian destinations as the carrier focuses on internationalisation, according to its chief Pieter Elbers.

Amid intensifying competition and Air India set for expansion with massive plane orders, the IndiGo chief asserted that there is a lot of growth ahead in the Indian market that "justifies multiple airlines".

"There is a lot going on in the Indian aviation landscape... The fact that Indian aviation is getting into the next stage, including the consolidation being done under the Air India group, is a natural evolution of the market.

"I look to the competition. It is good to have competition but it will be a competition that is going hand-in-hand with the growth of the market," Elbers told PTI in an interview here.