IndiGo embarking on next level of growth: CEO Pieter Elbers

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

Currently, IndiGo operates around 1,800 daily flights and has a fleet of more than 300 aircraft.

IndiGo is embarking on the next level of growth and cost leadership is crucial for the airline, its CEO Pieter Elbers said on Monday.

"We are embarking on the next level of growth,"  Elbers said at a session of CAPA India aviation summit in the national capital.

He noted that the V-shaped recovery of the country's aviation sector has been a part of learning.