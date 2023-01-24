 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indigenous BharOS is based on early Linux versions: IIT Madras director

Aihik Sur
Jan 24, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

On January 24, Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan successfully tested the operating system made by JandK Operations Private Limited, a company incubated at IIT Madras

BharOS, the homegrown operating system that was successfully tested by Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan on January 24, is based on a Linux kernel, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras director V Kamakoti told Moneycontrol.

The Linux kernel is the main component of the open-source Linux operating system developed by Finnish software engineer Linus Tovalds. Android, too, is a derivative of the Linux kernel, Kamakoti said.

This is important because BharOS is being promoted by the Indian government as an indigenous mobile operating system. On January 24, a Press Information Bureau release described BharOS as a "Made in India operating system", which was an important step towards fulfilling the PM's vision of "strong, indigenous and self-reliant digital infrastructure in India".

Speaking over phone, Kamakoti said, "Any Android operating system is a fork of original Linux distribution. We have used some early versions of Linux -- it's basically a derivative of the Linux kernel. However, a lot of customisation including security protocols, such as root of trust and chain of trust modifications have been done to create BharOS."