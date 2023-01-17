 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indians lead in completing freelance projects for PHP and graphic design globally

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 17, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST

Last year, clients across the world posted over 5.6 lakh PHP and graphic design projects and India-based freelancers completed 73,558 of them.

The most in-demand tech skill for Indian freelancers is PHP (hypertext preprocessor), which is a general-purpose scripting language generally used for web development.

When it comes to freelancing, Indians prefer programming and design projects, according to data from Freelancer.com, shared exclusively with Moneycontrol.

Currently, Indians make up the highest percentage of users on the Sydney-based freelance marketplace, with over 1.73 crore registered as freelancers and clients on the platform. This number has grown significantly since 2020.

In 2020, during the pandemic, the registered user count in India grew by more than 34 lakh to reach over 1.2 crore. The next year saw over 29 lakh additions.

Indian freelancers synonymous with tech skills