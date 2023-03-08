 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women's Day 2023|Solo women passengers in Indian Railways still much fewer than pre-Covid levels

Yaruqhullah Khan
Mar 08, 2023 / 09:05 PM IST

While the government has taken quite a few measures to increase the safety and comfort of women travellers, there is much to be desired.

A woman cleans a foot bridge at a train station as local train services resume only for essential service workers in Mumbai, June 15, 2020.

As the world celebrates Women’s Day it is time to introspect what has improved for women and what has not.

Pandemic-related disruptions have had a far-reaching impact on every aspect of life. It seems it has also impacted railway travel for solo women passengers.

"From the tickets we can see that around 250 million women passengers travelled solo or in groups along with other women, in FY2022-23, till January," a senior government official said. He added that in 2019-20 around 900 million of such women passengers had travelled by train.

The share of such passengers as a percentage of the overall traffic is also lower than pre-pandemic levels. The total passenger traffic of the Indian Railways still trails behind pre-pandemic levels.

