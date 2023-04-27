 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Railways plans to operate 600 trains daily to transport 75 MT of coal in June

Yaruqhullah Khan & Sweta Goswami
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:41 PM IST

Technology trials of the multiple wagon tipplers system are on by the national carrier. This has the potential to dramatically improve the supply chain of coal across the country.

Anticipating increased demand for power in the coming summer, Indian Railways has created a roadmap to use nearly 600 freight trains per day only to transport coal to thermal power projects by June.

"We expect peak coal demand to rise to 75 million tonnes (MT) by June and have created a roadmap according to which we are increasing the freight trains being used for coal transportation by 35-40 trains every month," a senior railways ministry official said.

He added that Indian Railways is on course to add nearly 4,000 wagons or 80 freight trains by June to carry coal.

"In case demand rises any more, the Railways has created a plan to allot another 3,000 wagons or 60 freight trains to be used for coal transportation in June and July," the Ministry of Railways said.