Indian IT companies to see resilient demand despite cloudy outlook on hyperscalers

Debangana Ghosh
Feb 17, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

According to industry experts, client companies are in the phase of realising the benefits of aggressive cloud-related investments they made in the last couple of years. Therefore, IT services companies will continue to get more deals on consulting and optimisation of existing cloud spends.

Indian IT services companies, such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and LTIMindtree, will continue to see deals around optimisation of existing cloud spends and consulting, compensating for the slowdown in deal wins involving the big three hyperscaler cloud-service providers.

Earlier this week, Moneycontrol had reported that the big three cloud-service providers -- Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platforms (GCP) – together reported a single-digit YoY growth in deal wins by annual contract value (ACV) in Q4CY2022.

This has been a fall from a 57 percent YoY growth in ACV in Q1. Revenue growth, too, has been steadily declining consequently.

This, however, won’t have much of an impact on IT services companies, despite them working closely with these cloud-service providers, industry experts told Moneycontrol.