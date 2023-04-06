 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India is not too late in quantum computing: Tata Institute of Fundamental Research's Rajamani Vijayaraghavan

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Apr 06, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

Investment in quantum tech has crossed $36 billion globally. It is billed to be the next big thing in tech after semiconductors and artificial intelligence. Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) scientist says India is lagging, but can catch up

Professor Rajamani Vijayaraghavan

When Professor Rajamani Vijayaraghavan was not present at a quantum tech conference in New Delhi last week, he was missed by his peers.

As scientists, bureaucrats, military officers and startup executives gathered for a conversation on the way forward for India’s quantum technology ambitions, the general feeling was that Vijayaraghavan should have been there.

Quantum computing taps the unique behaviour of quantum physics to solve certain problems that are too complex for traditional computing.

If semiconductor technology was the first giant leap in computing and Artificial Intelligence is the current disruptor, it is probably going to be quantum technology next. Quantum computing, conceived by Nobel Prize-winning physicist Richard Feynman in the early 1980s, was mostly studied in university labs in the US and Europe until the turn of the millennium.