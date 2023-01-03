 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Inc sticks to hybrid work policy as Covid fears return

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 03, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

Companies are likely to keep a watch on the situation for a month and continue to work in a hybrid environment while following the necessary protocols.

India Inc is moving cautiously when it comes to protecting their employees after the Union health ministry said that the next 40 days are going to be crucial as the country may see a surge in Covid cases this month.

However, after surviving multiple pandemic waves, corporate India is much more confident of handling the situation, and with most employees now fully vaccinated, a majority of companies are not making any changes to their return-to-work plans and their existing work-from-home or hybrid arrangements, industry experts said.

“India Inc is preparing to deal with any potential escalation of the Covid situation. Most businesses already have a tried-and-tested strategy in place to deal with an increase in Covid cases,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD and CEO of staffing firm CIEL HR Services.

However, he added that companies are likely to keep a watch on the situation for a month and continue to work in a hybrid environment while following the necessary protocols and maintaining the essential healthcare infrastructure in offices for emergencies.

“Precautions will be taken for employees going on frequent business trips, companies may ask them to do home isolation for a few days and get a Covid test done before reporting back to the office after the trip,” Mishra said.

India has stepped up vigilance as Covid cases rise in China and are detected among foreign arrivals from several countries.