India has signed MoUs with 13 countries to integrate with UPI: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Feb 13, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

India has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with 13 countries that want to adopt the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for digital payments, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on February 13.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the G20 digital economy working group meeting in Lucknow, Vaishnaw said that Singapore had already completed its UPI integration.

"All over the world, you will see that just a handful of companies have monopolised the digital ecosystem. It is only in India that we have created a system which is open and free for all," the minister said.

"Even Google then left its own payment system and adopted UPI. It also wrote to the US Fed saying that India's payment system has democratisation... A person can do any transaction from Rs 2 to Rs 2 lakh and the average payment settlement time is just 2 seconds," he added.