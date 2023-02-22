 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

India has potential to become major green hydrogen exporter, says Amitabh Kant

Shubhangi Mathur
Feb 22, 2023 / 09:30 PM IST

Kant said the price of green hydrogen needs to brought down to about $2.5 per kilogramme in the next two to three years.

Amitabh Kant

G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant said India has the possibility of becoming a major exporter of green hydrogen and producer of electrolyser.

Speaking at the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2023, Kant said the price of green hydrogen needs to be brought down to about $2.5 per kilogram in the next two to three years and to $1 by 2050, from the current levels of $5 per kilogramme.

“This will require massive size and scale. No other country can provide the size and scale which India can,” he added.

To meet the net-zero emissions target by 2070, the Indian government is actively looking at an energy transition with a focus on the production of green hydrogen.