India-EU FTA negotiations should end within reasonably short time, says Jaishankar

Pallavi Singhal
Feb 28, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

EU is one of India's largest trade partners, with bilateral trade in excess of $115 billion in 2021-22

EAM S Jaishankar (Image: ANI)

The free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the European Union should conclude within a reasonably short time, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on February 28.

“Europe and India can strengthen each other's strategic autonomy by reducing dependencies, coordinating on critical technologies and ensuring supply restructuring,” Jaishankar said at the India-Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave in New Delhi.

“India-EU FTA is, therefore, a very important goal and the TTC (trade and technology council) will provide structure and strategic guidance to this partnership.”

India's relations with Europe are stronger and deeper than before, the minister said as he addressed industry representatives as well as European diplomats.