India among top 4 countries to ask Twitter to remove content, request user data: Report

Aihik Sur
Apr 26, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

Twitter said that the site received 53,000 legal requests to remove content from governments between January 1 and June 30, 2022.

The microblogging site announced that it won't publish a formal transparency report for the time period

India was among the top four countries to send legal directions to Twitter to remove content and request user data between January 1 and June 30, 2022, the company said on April 26 said.

Twitter said that the site received 53,000 legal requests to remove content from governments during the period. "The top requesting countries were Japan, South Korea, Turkey and India," the report said, adding that disclosure rate for these requests were "varied".

On government information requests for user data, Twitter said that it received 16,000 such directions. " The top five requesting countries seeking account information in H1 2022 were India, the United States, France, Japan, and Germany," it added.