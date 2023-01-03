 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IEX trade volume falls 7% to 8,452 million units in December

PTI
Jan 03, 2023 / 09:09 PM IST

The IEX total trade volume in December 2021 was 9,035 million units (MU).

The Indian Energy Exchange's total trade volume in December 2022 dipped 7 per cent to 8,452 million units as compared to the year-ago period mainly due to higher average spot price of electricity and lower trading of renewable energy certificates.

"The overall volume on the exchange in December 2022 increased 9 per cent on a MoM basis. However, it declined by 7 per cent on YoY basis due to high REC (renewable energy certificates) traded volumes of 13.85 lakh in (December 2021) the previous year," an IEX statement said.

The IEX achieved 8,452 MU total volume in December 2022, including green power trade of 377 MU, and 4.87 lakh RECs (equivalent to 487 MU), it stated.

The total electricity volume on the exchange last month was 7,964 MU, a rise of 8 per cent as compared to November 2022 and 4 per cent as compared to the year-ago period, it stated.

For the third quarter (October-December 2022) of the ongoing fiscal year, IEX recorded 24.2 BU (billion units) volume and achieved 5 per cent month-on-month (MoM) growth across all its market segments, it stated.