Ideas For Profit | Bharat Electronics: Why the stock offers good value amid market volatility

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST

Supported by a strong balance sheet, quality of earnings, and reasonable growth, Bharat Electronics (BEL) offers good value in light of market volatility and attractive valuations. Here’s why you should invest.

