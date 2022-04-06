GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
NEWS
4.3
Ideas For Profit | Bharat Electronics: Why the stock offers good value amid market volatility
Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST
Supported by a strong balance sheet, quality of earnings, and reasonable growth, Bharat Electronics (BEL) offers good value in light of market volatility and attractive valuations. Here’s why you should invest.
TAGS:
#BEL
#Ideas For Profit
#India
#videos
