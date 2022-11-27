 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IDBI Bank to continue as 'Indian private sector bank' post strategic sale; govt's 15 pc residual stake to be considered public holding

PTI
Nov 27, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST

An ’appropriate dispensation’ for the new owner to achieve minimum public shareholding (MPS) over an extended period is under consideration and the winning bidder will have no restriction on undertaking corporate restructuring of the subsidiaries of IDBI Bank, it added.

IDBI Bank will continue to operate as an ’Indian private sector bank’ after its strategic sale and the government’s residual 15 per cent stake in the lender post privatisation will be considered as ’public shareholding’, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

These clarifications are part of the responses by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), under the finance ministry, to potential investors’ pre-EoI queries.

The government had on October 7 invited bids for privatising IDBI Bank and said that it together with LIC will sell a total of 60.72 per cent stake in the financial institution. The last date for putting in Expression of Interest (EoI) or preliminary bids is December 16. The government and LIC together hold 94.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank.

The successful bidder would be required to make an open offer for acquisition of 5.28 per cent public shareholding. Pursuant to the transaction, the government will own 15 per cent stake and LIC 19 per cent shareholding in IDBI Bank, taking their total holding to 34 per cent.

To a query on whether the government and LIC will have any board seats or participate in the management and governance of IDBI Bank after the sale, DIPAM said ”the Bidders are informed that GOI (Government) has already made application for reclassification of its shareholding as ’public’.