Hyderabad firm's AI, blockchain platform promises to end menace of phishing messages

Aihik Sur
Feb 28, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

HDFC Bank has partnered with Tanla Platforms to curb phishing, even as regulators across the globe are starting to realise the impact of phishing and are seeking solutions

Tanla Platforms: Tanla Platforms to launch Wisely ATP, an anti-phishing technology platform, at MWC in Barcelona on February 27. The company will launch Wisely ATP at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain on February 27, 2023. Wisely ATP is a global anti-phishing platform to protect citizens, trusted brands and digital economy.

Hyderabad-headquartered cloud communications company Tanla Platforms has come up with an end-to-end phishing protection platform called Wisely ATP that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to prevent spam messages from reaching a phone.

The messages it will ward off are the kind we get almost every day—promising a job by clicking on a link or a warning that our bank account will be suspended if we don't update your KYC.

These messages are used by scamsters to steal money and personal information. These online scams amount to a loss of nearly $55 billion globally, Global Anti Scam Alliance has said.

Tanla Platforms while blocking these also bring them to the notice of Google, WhatsApp and law enforcement agencies by giving them real-time alerts on the spam messages getting blocked by the platform.