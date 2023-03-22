 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HR managers find more power in employee feedback

Abhishek Sahu
Mar 22, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

Major companies, such as Mashreq, Grant Thornton Bharat, and Amdocs, are implementing interventions, ranging from flexible work culture to recruitment of spouses and siblings, based on feedback from employees.

According to an expert, there are three major policies that are driving workplace dynamics: total & flexible rewards, employee well-being and learning & development (L&D).

The days of HR policies being discussed and implemented with inputs from a few CXOs are gone. Now is the era of personalised and employee-led initiatives where even minute changes are taken care of through active feedback.

Experts say the focus is purely on on-demand solutions, and the pull is coming from the infusion of tech in all phases of employee life cycle, which fits the ideology of 'My Time - My Choice'.

Hence, collecting fair and on-time feedback to offer competitive solutions is essential, said an expert in employee engagement.

“In the past, HR policies were determined by compulsion, whereas today, they are decided by design. Listening to employees and empowering them to share their ideas are important,” said Smiti Deorah, Co-Founder & COO of global employee engagement platform Advantage Club.