How Vedanta Resources is meeting changing expectations of talent

Abhishek Sahu
Feb 10, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST

Madhu Srivastava, Group CHRO of Vedanta Resources, speaks about changing needs for talent in the energy sector, evolution of the performance management process, moonlighting and hiring plans

Madhu Srivastava, Group Chief HR Officer of Vedanta Resources

The Human Resources chief of Vedanta Resources says India’s largest mining company now has different models of employment, unlike yearly contracts. Post-pandemic, the company’s intake of entry-level candidates has increased.

“Our average age of around 80,000 employees in the company is becoming lower over time and currently stands at about 31-32 years," Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Madhu Srivastava told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

Attrition at the company has increased especially in the last year to more than 10 percent. Still, management did not lose its sleep because of strong internal talent mobility. Forty percent of employees have been a part of Vedanta for more than 10 years.

“In just the last three years, we have grown approximately 5,000 internal leaders through various programmes. We have taken a conscious decision that for all our critical talent, we will always have a deputy in place,” she said. Edited excerpts:  