Kashmiri apples in summer: How cold stores are boosting J&K’s apple industry

Irfan Amin Malik
Apr 30, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

Controlled-atmospheric (CA) storage in Jammu and Kashmir has come to the rescue of the struggling apple industry, reducing post-harvest losses and financial setbacks for the Valley's apple growers.

Kashmiri apples. (Photo: Mathan Kumar via Unsplash)

The 2017 Economic Survey in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) mentioned that half of Kashmir’s population is directly or indirectly dependent on the apple industry and over 3.5 lakh hectares of land in the Valley is under apple cultivation. The National Horticulture Board has stated that J&K is the largest apple-producing region of India, catering to 70 per cent of the total apple demand in the country.

GR Mir, director, Horticulture Kashmir, says that Kashmir, on an average, produces over 20 lakh metric tonnes (MT) apples every year and out of which the A-grade production is around eight lakh MT. “During the post-harvest season, four lakh MT directly goes to fruit mandis. Since the region has only 25 cold-storage facilities with a total capacity of two lakh MT, therefore, the remaining two lakh MT does not find any place and due to which the growers do not find a place to keep their produce.”

To that end, the controlled-atmospheric (CA) storage of fruits in J&K has come to the rescue of the apple industry which has been struggling due to poor market mainly because of cheaper Iranian apples flooding the Indian market and transportation issues on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

The post-harvest losses translate into huge financial setbacks for the apple growers in Kashmir, where more than seven lakh families are directly dependent on the fruit industry.