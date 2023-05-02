 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Housing prices rise 7% in major markets in Q1 of 2023: PropTiger

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST

The cost of buying a house in India continues to rise due to several factors, including the continuous rise in the cost of raw materials and labour.

Housing prices in India climbed by an average of 7 percent across all major markets during the first quarter of calendar 2023, according to real estate consultant PropTiger.

The average price per square foot climbed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, the National Capital Region including New Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune, according to the report.

Mumbai topped the list, with the average housing price rising about 5 percent to Rs 10,200-10,400 per sq. ft in Q1 of 2023. Bengaluru and Hyderabad followed at Rs 6,200-6,400 per sq. ft. In the NCR, the average price was Rs 4,700-4,900 per sq. ft.

"The cost of buying a house in India continues to rise due to several factors, including the continuous rise in the cost of raw materials and labour, the growing demand for homes post-COVID, and the cessation of government-funded subsidy schemes in March this year," PropTiger said in the report.