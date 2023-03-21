 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Honda’s new SUV likely to be positioned in C segment

Avishek Banerjee
Mar 21, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Honda Cars is in the middle of restructuring its entire model lineup wherein some models will be discontinued and some reintroduced. It has already announced that it will stop selling the fourth-generation City mid-size sedan, WR-V crossover and Jazz premium hatchback from the end of this month.

The all-new Honda SUV (Image Credits: Honda Cars)

Honda Cars India Limited’s upcoming Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), which is expected to hit the market during the festive season this calendar year, will be a C-Segment product that will be priced in the range of Rs. 12-21 lakh, people familiar with the matter said.

Positioned to take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Volkswagen Taigun, the midsize SUV will be a petrol-driven vehicle, which will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options in five variants in the initial phase, the people said on condition of anonymity.

“The SUV will have muscular looks and will be slightly larger in dimensions than the Creta. However, its price will be equal to or could be even less than the Creta,” one of the people, who viewed the model recently, told Moneycontrol.

Honda Cars India has already released the first teaser sketch of the SUV, which will premiere during the summer this year. The model has been designed at Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co Ltd following market surveys in India for people’s changing lifestyle requirements and expectations of their new SUV in terms of design and performance, as stated by HCIL earlier.

