Homebuyers can claim delayed compensation until occupancy certificate is issued: NCDRC

Souptik Datta
Mar 21, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

The court clarified that actual possession will be considered at the date the OC is issued, even after the homebuyers move into the apartments.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has held that even after giving possession of apartments, developers are liable to pay compensation to homebuyers in a delayed project till the occupancy certificate (OC) has been obtained.

Bengaluru-based real estate group Vahe Projects Private Ltd has been directed to pay 6 percent interest until actual possession to the buyers of Vahe Imperial Gardens, which has been delayed for about seven years.
In an order dated March 3, the court clarified its December 28, 2022 judgement, stating that actual possession will be considered on the date the occupancy certificate (OC) is issued, even after the homebuyers move into the apartments.

"The homebuyers are entitled to claim compensation delay until the date of the actual possession or the date of OC," the order said.

The case