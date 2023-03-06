 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hero MotoCorp and US-based Zero Motorcycles sign agreement for EV collaboration

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

The collaboration comes after Hero, in September last year, had approved an equity investment of up to US$60 million in Zero Motorcycles.

Under its emerging mobility brand, VIDA, Powered by Hero, the company has already launched its first EV, the VIDA V1 scooter.

Hero MotoCorp signed agreements with California (USA)-based Zero Motorcycles to collaborate on premium electric motorcycles.

The collaboration combines the expertise of Zero in developing power trains and electric motorcycles with the scale of manufacturing, sourcing and marketing of Hero MotoCorp.

Speaking about the tie-up, Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, HeroMotoCorp, said “Our partnership with Zero Motorcycles is a significant milestone in our journey towards ushering in an era of sustainable clean technology in the mobility space. With Zero as our partner, we look forward to accelerate the transition of electric mobility in India and across our global markets.”