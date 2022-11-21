 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Hero Electric partners with Battrixx to launch lithium-ion batteries for electric two-wheelers

Moneycontrol News
Nov 21, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST

As a result of this partnership, Hero will enhance battery safety, reliability, and performance as well as meet the rising e2W demand through an aggressive production line-up.

Representative Image

Hero Electric has partnered with Battrixx, an advanced battery pack manufacturer, to develop lithium-ion batteries for its electric scooters.

Battrixx is a subsidiary of Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd (KET), part of the Kolsite Group of companies.

These are the latest technology batteries designed and developed in-house by Hero's R&D department. The battery will power Hero Electric Scooters through its new advanced cell chemistry pack designs.

As a result of this partnership, Hero will be able to enhance its battery safety, reliability, and performance as well as meet the rising e2W demand through an aggressive production line-up.

A statement released by Hero Electric stated that the target is to supply 3,00,000 battery packs and chargers in the next 12 months.

"These batteries comply with the latest AIS 156 amendments that cover IP67 thermal protection, A/V warning systems, smart BMS, and live data tracking with IoT. Battrixx comes with an intelligent battery with two-way communication between the vehicle, controller, battery, and charger," the release added.