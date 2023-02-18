 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Here’s how SMEs can address their talent shortage

Dr M Muneer
Feb 18, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

SMEs struggle to attract skilled professionals because of their limited resources, lack of brand recognition, and poor work culture. But there are ways to address these challenges.

Several studies and reports have highlighted the challenges faced by SMEs in attracting and retaining top talent. All of my clients lose sleep over the talent shortage.

According to a 2019 report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), almost 90 percent of SMEs struggle to find the right talent, and over 50% face a shortage of skilled workers. The report also found that SMEs face this challenge due to limited resources, lack of brand recognition, and poor work culture.

Widespread issue

Additionally, a study by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) also found similar results. The study noted that the talent shortage is particularly pronounced in industries such as manufacturing, construction, and IT.