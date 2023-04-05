 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Here is how SMEs can integrate AI with its HR function

M Muneer
Apr 05, 2023 / 06:32 AM IST

While AI can automate many administrative tasks, it should never replace the human touch that is vital in building strong relationships with employees. HR will continue to play a critical role in fostering a positive workplace culture and supporting the development of employees.

AI can come in handy for SMEs, which lack capital and quality talent.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the human resources (HR) function is increasing rapidly, and this trend is set to continue. AI is already transforming HR, automating many of the administrative tasks that were time-consuming, enabling executives to focus on strategic initiatives that drive business growth. For small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which lack quality talent, this could be a big boon.

In this column, I will explore the increased use of AI in HR and the benefits and challenges that come with it. For SMEs, the future holds promise in AI.

Take recruitment, for instance. AI can be used to automate the recruitment process – from screening resumes to scheduling interviews. AI-powered recruitment software can analyse resumes and job descriptions, identifying the most suitable candidates. This technology can also conduct initial interviews, providing HR staff with a shortlist of candidates who meet the requirements.

Another area of use is in employee engagement. Chatbots can be used to answer employee queries and provide quick responses to common questions. AI-powered surveys can gather employee feedback, identify areas for improvement and highlight areas where the organisation is excelling.