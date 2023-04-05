Here is how SMEs can integrate AI with its HR function

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the human resources (HR) function is increasing rapidly, and this trend is set to continue. AI is already transforming HR, automating many of the administrative tasks that were time-consuming, enabling executives to focus on strategic initiatives that drive business growth. For small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which lack quality talent, this could be a big boon.

In this column, I will explore the increased use of AI in HR and the benefits and challenges that come with it. For SMEs, the future holds promise in AI.

Take recruitment, for instance. AI can be used to automate the recruitment process – from screening resumes to scheduling interviews. AI-powered recruitment software can analyse resumes and job descriptions, identifying the most suitable candidates. This technology can also conduct initial interviews, providing HR staff with a shortlist of candidates who meet the requirements.

Another area of use is in employee engagement. Chatbots can be used to answer employee queries and provide quick responses to common questions. AI-powered surveys can gather employee feedback, identify areas for improvement and highlight areas where the organisation is excelling.

AI is also being used to enhance training and development programmes. Chatbots can deliver training content, providing employees with a more personalised experience. AI can also analyse employee performance data, identifying areas where additional training or support is needed.

There can be several benefits. Firstly, AI can save HR time by automating administrative tasks, enabling it to focus on more strategic initiatives. Secondly, AI can help reduce human bias in the recruitment process, ensuring that the most suitable candidates are selected. Thirdly, it can enhance engagement by providing personalised experiences and gathering feedback from employees. The challenges While the benefits are significant, there are also some challenges as well. One, there is a concern that AI may replace human jobs, with some HR professionals fearing their roles will be automated. Two, there is a risk that AI may perpetuate human biases if the underlying algorithms are biased. Finally, data privacy is big concern, with some employees worried about their personal data being used by the HR systems. What's the future of AI in HR? As AI advances, we can expect to see more sophisticated HR systems that can deliver even more personalised experience. It can be used to predict attrition, enabling HR to take proactive steps to retain employees. AI and SMEs However, it is important that AI should not replace human interaction in HR. While it can automate many administrative tasks, it shouldn't replace the human touch that is so important in building strong relationships with employees. HR will still play a critical role in fostering a positive work culture and supporting the development of employees. Here are some best practices for SMEs while implementing AI in HR: Ensure data privacy and security: SMEs need to ensure that employee data is kept secure and confidential. When using AI in HR, it is important to follow best practices for data privacy and security. Avoid bias: AI algorithms can be biased if they are trained on data that is not representative of the population. HR needs to ensure that their AI systems are designed to avoid bias in recruitment, performance evaluation and other HR processes. Involve the employees: When implementing AI in HR, it is important to involve the employees. They should understand how AI is being used in the organisation and how it can benefit them. Use AI to enhance, not replace, human interaction: While AI can automate many tasks, it is important to remember that HR is ultimately a human-centered function. HR should use AI to enhance the employee experience rather than replace it. Continuously monitor and improve AI systems: AI algorithms need to be continuously monitored and improved for accurate and unbiased results.

M Muneer is the managing director of CustomerLab Solutions, a consulting firm.