 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

HDFC Life to raise up to Rs 350 crore debt capital via bonds

PTI
Jun 18, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST

The Capital Raising Committee of the company’s board approved a proposal for raising up to Rs 350 crore through issuance of 3,500 non-convertible debentures, HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing.

HDFC Life Insurance Company on Friday said it will raise debt capital of up to Rs 350 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The Capital Raising Committee of the company’s board approved a proposal for raising up to Rs 350 crore through issuance of 3,500 non-convertible debentures, HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing.

The company said the bonds will carry coupon rate of 8.20 per cent per annum. The bonds will be listed on wholesale debt market segment of NSE, it said.

HDFC Life stock was trading at Rs 550 on BSE, down 3.69 per cent from the previous close.

PTI
TAGS: #debentures #HDFC #HDFC Life Insurance Company #HDFC Stocks
first published: Jun 18, 2022 04:51 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.