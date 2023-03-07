 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusiness

Having a regulatory foresight while building products is super important: Zerodha's Nitin Kamath

Moneycontrol News
Mar 07, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST

Keeping things really simple and having the conviction to avoid "shiny technology trends" has been one of the founding principles for the company, said Zerodha CTO Kailash Nadh.

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath (Centre) and CTO Kailash Nadh (Right)

Zerodha, India's largest stock broking firm, doesn't believe in the “move fast, fail fast” ethos.

In a panel discussion at Moneycontrol's inaugural India Fintech Conclave, founder Nitin Kamath said that one has to work with the spirit of regulation while building products, especially when operating in heavily regulated environments.

"For all of us regulated businesses, having a regulatory foresight is super important," Kamath said.

He gave the example of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) cracking down on stockbrokers selling digital gold a few years ago.