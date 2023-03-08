 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GQG Partners likely to increase Adani investment, says founder Rajiv Jain

Reuters
Mar 08, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST

GQG Partners would likely expand its investment in the Adani group, the fund firm's founder Rajiv Jain said on Wednesday, a week after its $1.9 billion infusion into the embattled Indian conglomerate.

"Chances are we'll probably buy more because we typically initiate a position and then depending on how things go and how the earnings come through we tend to get it to full size because we're not at full size at this point," Jain said on a call with journalists in Sydney.

GQG Partners, co-founded by Jain in 2016, bought shares worth $1.87 billion in four Adani group companies, marking the first major investment in the Indian conglomerate since a short-seller's critical report in January sparked a stock rout.

Jain, based in Florida, flew to Australia this week for talks with investors, which include some of Australia's largest pension funds. Last week, pension fund investor Cbus Super, with A$71 billion ($46.82 billion) under management, told Reuters they had queried GQG about the Adani purchase.