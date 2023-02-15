 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government plans buybacks, OFS in PSUs to meet FY23 disinvestment target: Report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

The current year’s disinvestment proceeds have exceeded Rs 31,000 crore but remain below the revised target of Rs 50,000 crore. This target was lowered from the Rs 65,000 crore set in the FY23 budget.

The government is planning buybacks and offer-for-sale (OFS) of central public sector enterprises (PSUs) in the quest to meet the current year’s disinvestment target, according to a report by business daily Mint.

The move comes as uncertain market conditions and legal hurdles pose challenges to ongoing privatization transactions. All ongoing strategic transactions will spill over to the next financial year and so for some OFS, buybacks can be considered where minimum public shareholding norms can be met, according to a senior official quoted in the report.

