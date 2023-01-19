 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google vs CCI: SC's order a watershed moment for India's digital transformation, say local firms

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST

The SC verdict will give impetus to the government and the country's consumers, media, app developers, OEMs and the industry towards creating an alternate ecosystem that will be independent from foreign big tech, said industry players

Indian internet firms such as MapmyIndia and Indus OS have welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to reject Google's appeal against the Competition Commission of India (CCI)'s Android antitrust order, terming it as a watershed moment in the history of the country's digital transformation initiatives.

"Today marks one very critical step towards India breaking free from the digital slavery Google has perpetuated on Indians for the last 15 years, and it is the right moment for all Indians - consumers, media, app developers, OEMs, industry and government - to come together to create the our own indigenous Aatmanirbhar ecosystem that gives India its rightful place at the forefront of the world, independent of foreign big tech monopolies" said Rohan Verma, CEO of MapmyIndia, a local rival to Google Maps.

On January 19, the Supreme Court declined to stay Google's appeal against CCI's order that had directed the tech giant to modify its conduct towards smartphone makers through a range of corrective measures besides imposing a penalty of Rs 1,338 crore for exploiting its dominant position in Android in October 2022.

However, the apex court has given another week to comply with the CCI order. It also asked the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to dispose of the case by March 31.

Rakesh Deshmukh, the co-founder of home-grown application and content discovery platform Indus OS, that is now owned by PhonePe, said this decision will "usher in a cataclysmic change" in the Indian smartphone ecosystem and further improve digital penetration in our country.

