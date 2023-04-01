Godrej Properties buys 4-acre land parcel in Pune's Koregaon park

Real estate developer Godrej Properties has bought a 4-acre land parcel in Pune with a development potential of 7.5 lakh square feet (sq ft). Real estate services firm JLL facilitated the deal.

The development will include luxury residential and retail spaces and is located in Koregaon Park, JLL said in a statement.

"We are happy to acquire this land parcel in one of the most premium locations in Pune. This will be our first luxury development in the city, and we will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents," Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties said.

Sanjay Bajaj, Managing Director at JLL, Pune added that Koregaon Park is fast emerging as a top-notch office destination with prominent developers like RMZ Corp, Godrej, Amar Builders and more adding approx 4 million sq ft of supply over the next three years.

Moneycontrol News