Godrej Consumer to acquire Raymond's consumer care business for Rs 2,825 crore

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST

Godrej Consumer Products stated that the deal is expected to be completed by May 10.

Godrej Consumer Products confirmed on April 27 that it will acquire Raymond's consumer care business in an all-cash deal for Rs 2,825 crore.

The deal is expected to be completed by May 10.

Moneycontrol had earlier today reported that Godrej Consumer Products is likely to announce the acquisition of Raymond's consumer care business.

Raymond Consumer Care Limited (RCCL) is leading player in the deodorants and sexual wellness categories in India. The FMCG business is being sold to Godrej Consumer along with the trademarks of Park Avenue (for the FMCG category), KS, KamaSutra and Premium, through a slump sale, the company stated.