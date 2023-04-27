Moneycontrol Exclusive: Godrej Consumer may acquire Raymond's consumer care biz for over Rs 1000 cr

Last year, there were talks of Good Glamm Group, the direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care conglomerate, acquiring Raymond’s consumer business.

Godrej Consumer Products is likely to announce the acquisition of Raymond's consumer care business on April 27, dealers told Moneycontrol. It will be an all-cash deal for Rs 1000 crore-Rs 1200 crore, they added.

Moneycontrol is awaiting responses to email queries sent to both companies. We reported about this deal in our MC Insider edition of April 24.

At 11 am, Raymond was quoting at Rs 1,688 on the NSE, higher by 4.7 percent from previous close. Meanwhile, Godrej Consumer Products was down 3 percent at Rs 946. Both the companies have press conferences scheduled later in the day.

Raymond Consumer Care is an associate company of Raymond Ltd, a branded textile and real estate company. Raymond Ltd holds over 47 percent of the consumer care business, which houses Park Avenue and KamaSutra brands and had annual sales of Rs 522 crore in the last fiscal.

In its FY22 annual report, the company said it has a presence in over 6,50,000 retail outlets with strong reach in chemist channel, modern trade and e-commerce. Raymond Consumer Care also has a condom manufacturing facility with a 40 crore capacity per annum in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

On the other hand, Godrej Consumer Products has been focusing on category development by building accessibility, brand relevance and sampling. Its small packs of hair color cream and air fresheners have resulted in market share gains.

Godrej Consumer already has personal care products, but if the acquisition happens, it will mark the company’s foray into sexual wellness, too.

Last year, there were talks of Good Glamm Group, the direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care conglomerate, acquiring Raymond’s consumer business. But, the plan was later abandoned.

At the time, the cash-and-stock deal was pegged at around Rs 2,500-Rs 2,800 crore. As of December 2022 end, Raymond’s net debt stood at Rs 932 crore.

In the past month, Raymond’s shares have gained 37 percent and are currently trading near a 52-week high. Godrej Consumer Products’ share price is 2 percent away from its 52-week high.