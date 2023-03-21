 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global slowdown may delay gross office space leasing to 30-33 million sq ft in 2023: Report

Mar 21, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

Despite the ongoing flux in the tech sector, companies are likely to lease flex spaces due to the flexibility in leasing terms and short-lease tenure offered by flex players, the report added.

Global recessionary concerns may delay recovery demand touching gross office space leasing of 30-33 million sq ft (msf) in 2023, according to a report by real estate consultant Colliers.

In an optimistic scenario, India’s office sector is likely to see about 35-38 msf of gross leasing in 2023, the report added.

The report, published in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), suggests that while the office market in 2023 looks uncertain, leasing activity is likely to pick up in the second half of the year, led by global capability centres, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) companies and startups with sound business models.

"In 2023, despite the office market being riddled with uncertainties, the office sector is poised for growth, provided the economic environment remains bright. We do not expect the leasing numbers to fall below the peak pandemic levels of leasing, even in a pessimistic scenario,” said Peush Jain, Managing Director, Office Services, Colliers India.