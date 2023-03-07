Women's Day 2023: Flex workplaces, design revamp can make work more inclusive

On March 8, social media will be flooded with "Happy Women's Day" messages in the hope of bridging the gender gap. As Indian offices open up after the pandemic, inclusive and women-friendly workplaces are key to building a productive working environment.

According to a report by real estate company Colliers, over the last two decades, India's female workforce participation has witnessed a dip, with only 1 in five women working formal jobs. In the services sector, too, women’s careers have faced roadblocks such as gender bias workplaces, traditional gender norms in Indian society, increased responsibility after childbirth, etc.

As per the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2022, India ranked 107th in "educational attainment" but ranks further down in economic participation and opportunity. This signifies a void in the availability of a conducive work environment for women, the report said.

"Historically, offices have been built for and by men, and this needs to change to truly design for today’s diverse workforce. Not only the design of the office but also aspects such as location, accessibility, etc, play a larger role in creating a women-friendly workplace. Such workplaces can boost productivity, build a top-notch culture with happy employees,” said Ramesh Nair, chief executive officer, India, and managing director, market development, Asia.

Hybrid, flex workplaces

The report suggested that hybrid working and strategically located workplaces can develop a productive yet friendly work culture. Women employees can overcome social and cultural barriers through flexible working, which can enable them to pursue a career while maintaining work-life balance, the report added.

The study put more focus on flex spaces, as opposed to standalone buildings, which would enable women employees to choose their nearest location.

Design solutions for inclusive workplaces

“Spatial design in workplaces can help create safe and comfortable spaces that can aid employee productivity. Inclusive design solutions such as ergonomic fittings, temperature, washrooms, etc., are some ways to create equal workplaces that can encourage more women to join and continue in the workplace,” said Vimal Nadar, senior director and head of research, Colliers India.

The report suggested that companies can create blended work zones with a mix of collaborative zones, quiet/contemplative zones, formal meeting rooms and so on to accommodate different work styles.

"Women returning from maternity break will be greatly benefited by having a pumping room, say one for every 100 female employees. Such a space can span 50 sq ft, with amenities like a sink and refrigerator. Additionally, equipping offices or partnering with agencies for integrated childcare facilities like day-care centres/creches complying with the government’s regulations," the study said.

Equality at the workplace comes from two aspects—policies a company formulates that nurture women and their careers, and an office design that embraces inclusivity, Nair added.