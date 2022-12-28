 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global inflation, high consumer interest push property prices by 7% in 2022: Report

Dec 28, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Mumbai and Pune continued to show the most traction, accounting for 56 percent of total sales in 2022.

Accelerating inflation globally, coupled with a premium being charged for ready-to-move-in residential units, has pushed up prices of new supply and existing inventory across top cities of India by 7 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) by the end of 2022, a report by PropTiger said.

"While the weighted average price across cities has appreciated in the range of 5-13 per cent, they have risen at a higher rate in key micro markets of major cities," the report said.

The average price per square foot is between Rs 6,000-6,200 in Bengaluru, Rs 7,000-7,200 in Gurugram, and Rs 10,100-10,300 in Mumbai.

Unsold inventory

"The unsold inventory stood at 8.49 lakh by the end of 2022 with 80 percent of this stock under various stages of construction. Out of the available stock in the top-8 cities, nearly 20 percent of the unsold units fall in the ready-to-move-in category," the report added.

