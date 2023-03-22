 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GAIL to implement integrated natural gas pipeline tariff of Rs 58.61/mmBtu

Shubhangi Mathur
Mar 22, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST

The new tariff, which is 45 percent higher than the current rate, to come into effect on April 1, 2023.

The integrated natural gas pipeline tariff was introduced to provide access to natural gas in far-flung areas at competitive and affordable rates.

The integrated natural gas pipeline tariff of GAIL (India) would be Rs 58.61 per metric million British thermal unit (MMBtu), according to a notification by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) on March 22.

The new tariff, which is 45 percent higher than the current tariff, will come into effect on April 1, 2023.

This comes after PNGRB earlier in the month had proposed a 41 percent increase at Rs 60.92/mmbtu for the state-owned gas distribution company.

The oil sector regulator then held an open house session inviting stakeholder comments regarding the unified pipeline tariff for GAIL.